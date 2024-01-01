Will There Be New Episodes Of Kitchen Nightmares In 2024?

In September 2023, Chef Gordon Ramsay's hit series "Kitchen Nightmares" returned to Fox after a 10-year hiatus. The long-awaited eighth season, which wrapped in December, gave fans a much-needed dose of the unscripted drama they had come to know and love from earlier seasons of the show. Now that it's over, supporters of the show are left wondering if "Kitchen Nightmares" will be returning for a ninth season, or if, once again, they will have to do without Ramsay's restaurant rescue antics.

While Fox has yet to confirm whether or not we will be graced with more episodes of "Kitchen Nightmares", fans on Reddit seem to think it's a no-brainer. "I definitely think it'll be renewed, but less so due to the reception it garnered, and more so due to the show's legacy," one commenter wrote. "I think it depends entirely on Gordon Ramsay," another added. "If Gordon wants to do it, I very much doubt that Fox would say no."

With four other shows currently running on the network, including Master Chef, Master Chef Jr., Next Level Chef, and Hell's Kitchen, Ramsay could be considered Fox royalty of sorts. Some fans worry that with his packed schedule, he might decide to ditch "Kitchen Nightmares" again and focus on his other endeavors.