6 Costco Dips To Buy And 4 To Avoid

Whether you are looking for a quick snack for yourself or a delicious appetizer to set on the table for your next dinner party, dips are often the answer. While it's true that making dips can be fun, they're also often a pain to put together. Sometimes, you just want the ease of opening a tub and digging in right away. This holds especially true if your dip is for a party, where you may find you need vast quantities that far outpace what you can typically whip together or find in a single tub at a grocery store. This is where Costco excels, providing large amounts of food at relatively low prices.

As is the company's way, Costco offers a selection of items from name brands and its house brand, Kirkland Signature. We went to our local Costco and put some of the store's most popular dips to the test to see which ones are genuinely worth the money and which are the dips that you should pass by. The results were definitely a mixed bag, but there are some dips that you will not want to miss.