Incorporate An Acid Into Canned Soup To Make It More Exciting

When it comes to flavor and value, canned soups can't be beat. Often, we buy a few cans of different varieties, only to leave them sitting in the pantry for months. In general, canned foods have a bad reputation for being neither fresh nor flavorful. However, once you start seeing canned soup as a blank canvas for exciting new flavors and ingredients, your relationship with this kitchen staple will change.

One of the easiest ways to take canned soup from dull to vibrant is by adding acids. Some of the best cuisines always take into account a balance of flavors in foods. For example, take the beloved taco: Salty meat meets sweet tomatoes, spicy chilies, and a squeeze of sour lime for a flavor-packed experience. Foods like these make our taste buds sing. Acidity can help tone down the saltiness in food, much like lime tones down the saltiness of meat in tacos. Yet, acidity doesn't just tone down salt, it also boosts brightness and enhances the fresh qualities of foods. This concept of adding acids should be applied the next time you open a can of soup.