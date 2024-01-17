Jordan Howlett's Feud With Costco, Explained
If you've spent any amount of time on TikTok, you're probably familiar with Jordon Howlett aka @jordan_the_stallion8. The self-proclaimed President of the Fast Food Secrets Club is known just as much for being willing to try anything to see if it can result in a deal or revelation of a previously unknown secret as he is motioning with his hand and saying, "Come here" or "come closer" to his camera person while he's talking. What he's not known for are feuds, but he's had one going with Costco going on two months now, and it doesn't look like he plans to move past it anytime soon.
On November 30, 2023, Howlett posted a TikTok video explaining that he'd had no intention of revealing the recipe for Costco's popular mac and cheese, but a recent unpleasant visit had pushed him to it. He had tried to purchase the mac and cheese, but because his membership photo showed him without the beard he had since grown, an employee allegedly didn't believe it was him and made him put it back.
In retaliation, Howlett divulged a recipe for "Costco Revenge Mac 'n Cheese," and the post amassed 12.1 million views. He returned to the store at a later date and once again, the cashier purportedly refused to believe he was the person in his membership photo. This time, he not only said the worker could keep the card but also revealed that he was sharing recipes.
His beef was reignited with a holiday message
Jordan Howlett made a new TikTok video on January 1, stitched with @butthatsmyopinion's video about how Costco is replacing its churro with a large chocolate chip cookie. Howlett mentioned that after he told a cashier to keep his card, he had gone home and appeared to share a recipe for Costco's churros with his followers. Following the news of the item's departure, he informed his viewers about what transpired since the feud was triggered.
"It's been some time and I think Costco thinks that everything is all good," Howlett said. "Because that same cashier messaged me saying, 'Hey, I hope you had a great holiday.'" And with that, Howlett ostensibly began reading the recipe for Costco's chocolate chip cookies. While many of the over 6,000 comments were in support of Howlett and expressed love for his pettiness, some seemingly questioned the accuracy of his story.
"I work at Costco cashiers don't really care lol," commented one person. "Cashiers can't take your [card] or cancel a [paid] membership not even the store manager can without going through the procedure," wrote another. We haven't verified Howlett's claims. But the fact is, people come to his TikTok page to hear his stories about restaurants and grocery stores, and they'll continue to do so as long as he's got entertaining content to provide.