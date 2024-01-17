Better-Than-Canned Stewed Tomatoes Are All About Freshness

The most dangerous job on the planet has got to be, not smoke jumper or airline pilot, but rather, county fair judge in the canned food division. The reason, in one bone-chilling word, is botulism. To elaborate, home-canned foods, tomatoes included, are among the leading causes of foodborne botulism, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Far less risky than canned tomatoes, however, are stewed ones, and they're also not nearly so labor-intensive. As developer Patterson Watkins says of her recipe, "This process of stewing tomatoes is a great way to preserve your tomatoes without all the fuss of canning and processing."

Okay, but what if you typically outsource tomato canning to the professionals at Hunts and Del Monte? Even then, you may want to try homemade stewed tomatoes as a change. "Making your own stewed tomatoes." says Watkins, "is a surefire way to ensure you're getting only the finest ingredients, avoiding those questionable preservatives from store-bought canned stewed tomatoes." One more reason you might want to consider trying this recipe is that it will allow you to use up an end-of-summer surplus from your vegetable garden (or perhaps your neighbor's, if they're getting desperate to rid themselves of an overabundance of tomatoes).