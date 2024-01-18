Perfect Your Copycat McDonald's McMuffin Eggs With A Mason Jar Ring

The Egg McMuffin is a morning favorite of Mashed recipe developer Lindsay D. Mattison, as she feels it's "one of the easiest grab-and-go breakfast sandwiches to eat while driving into the office." So fond of this menu item is she that she's willing to go to great lengths to duplicate the recipe at home. Well, maybe not such great lengths, since Mattison admits she "didn't even have to try very hard to make this a five-ingredient recipe" and says it only took 20 minutes from start to finish.

Mattison's copycat Egg McMuffin recipe includes no secret ingredients, since McDonald's chose to publish its McMuffin recipe back during the pandemic. The only real change she made was swapping out the Canadian bacon for a sausage patty, because that's her breakfast meat of choice. She does, however, boast of her "secret method to pulling it off."

The McMuffin, it seems, isn't made with scrambled eggs, but rather with a poached one. "If you open up the sandwich," Mattison tells us, "you'll find that it looks like an over-hard egg, except it's perfectly formed into a circular disc." While McDonald's own Egg McMuffin recipe calls for using metal egg poaching rings, Mattison says she "found that a mason jar ring worked the best," so this is what she's using here. She does say, though, that you'll need to preheat and grease the ring for the egg to come out looking nice and neat.