Nước Chấm, The Vietnamese Dipping Sauce, Has A Very Literal Name

Vietnamese cuisine is among the world's most delicious and distinctive foods, from comforting bowls of pho to mouthwatering banh mi. If you've ever enjoyed some tasty Vietnamese spring rolls, you've likely encountered nước chấm, a vibrant blend of ingredients with a name as interesting as its flavor profile.

The name for this dipping sauce literally translates to "dipping sauce." Nước chấm is such an ever-present part of Vietnamese culture that there was simply no need for any other name. Fellow cooks and diners often immediately understand the reference to the simple condiment. It's based on a mixture of fish sauce with rice vinegar or lime juice (or both) that's sweetened and infused with potent flavor from minced garlic, sliced chiles, or other add-ins.

Don't let the name fool you, though. Nước chấm isn't just for dipping. It's also commonly used as a dressing for noodles and salads, to season rice bowls or as a flavor booster for grilled meat or fish. Chefs also integrate it into any fusion cuisine that needs a hint of lighter Vietnamese flair.