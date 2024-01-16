Foods You Should Never Put In A Toaster Oven

Toaster ovens have proven themselves to be valuable not only for toasting thicker foods like bagels, but also for general cooking when you don't want to heat up your kitchen too much. However, they can't always be used just like your regular oven. Toaster oven heating elements sit very close to the food, and the entire oven can become very hot as you use it, meaning that fire is a real risk. You can reduce this risk, however, by using correct bakeware and knowing what it is about certain foods that could cause a problem.

One issue with toaster ovens is that they come in a wide range of sizes and configurations — everything from mini ovens that hold half a bagel to huge countertop ovens that include a rotisserie skewer for whole chickens. The interior size definitely influences what you can and can't cook in them, but some risks are universal. Before you get too worried about what could happen if you use the appliance wrong, read up on these foods you shouldn't put in a toaster oven.