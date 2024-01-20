The Biggest Flavor Mistake You're Making With Homemade Corn Soup

Cooking soup at home isn't just comforting, it's delicious and — best of all — easy. One kind that's great year-round is corn soup. Corn is almost always easily accessible in fresh, frozen, or canned varieties. A basic corn soup has only three ingredients — butter, canned corn, and milk (plus salt and pepper to taste) — but once you've made the base, you can mix it up to create any number of recipes, like slow cooker chicken corn soup. Any variety, though, relies on the corn to bring out the most amount of flavor.

One of the easiest tips to make your soup taste better is to toast the corn kernels in butter. Many home cooks make the mistake of tossing the corn straight into the soup without taking time to coax out the best taste. Whether you're using canned corn, frozen corn, or kernels fresh off the cob, toasting the kernels in butter adds extra flavor. While you can simply melt butter and toss the kernels around, browning the butter first will impart an even richer, nuttier flavor. If you're using canned corn, removing excess water is crucial to make the corn taste fresh. What's more, toasting the corn in a dry skillet can add an almost freshly grilled flavor. Once the corn is dry, it can be added to the skillet with butter and toasted just until the corn begins to char.