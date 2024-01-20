Can You Freeze Egg Bites For Later?

Egg bites, egg muffins, or mini egg souffles, as they're named in this recipe from developer Melissa Johnson — whatever you want to call the dish, it makes for a quick, easy, and protein-rich breakfast or snack. While some restaurants and cafes, including Starbucks, cook their egg bites via the sous vide method, there's no need to own such a pricey gadget just to make this dish. Johnson simply bakes her eggs in a muffin pan, although other recipes may call for putting the pan in a water bath. As for the ingredients, all you need to do is beat up a bunch of eggs (Johnson adds extra whites to hers while omitting the yolks, and using whites alone is another option if you want to go low-fat) and then stir in mix-ins like cheese, onions, or bacon.

Of course, egg bites wouldn't be such a convenient breakfast option if you had to whip up a fresh batch every time you wanted to eat them. Johnson says the ones in her recipe can be refrigerated for several days, but notes that they can also be frozen for a much longer period. (Indefinitely, according to the USDA, although the quality may drop off after some time.)