How Many Fogo De Chão Steakhouses Are In The US?

The first Fogo De Chão launched in 1979 in Brazil, but the chain didn't expand into the U.S. until 1997. By 2013, there were 29 Fogo De Chãos split between the two countries, but as of 2016 the number had grown to 42, plus another restaurant in Mexico, At that time the company was looking to expand about 10% per year, but if you include the worldwide locations, it seems to have outpaced that projection (if we're calculating it correctly, which we may not be, since admittedly we're not economists).

Despite a worldwide pandemic and an ongoing economic crisis, Fogo De Chão doesn't appear to be slowing its roll (or pão de queijo, if you will). Listed on its websitei under coming attractions (okay, they actually went with the more boring wording "coming soon") are 10 more U.S. locations set to open in the near future, along with two in Canada. They're also teasing new Fogo De Chãos for Brazil and Mexico and promising to open up restaurants in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, the Philippines, and Turkey for the first time. Also on tap is a new Fogo De Chão for an undisclosed location in the Middle East, although we don't know yet whether it'll be a second restaurant for Saudi Arabia or the UAE or a first for another country. If all this pans out, though, the future seems sweet for all-you-can-eat meat.