Trade Food Coloring For Butterfly Pea Flower For The Perfect Blue Hue

Food coloring comes in handy when you need to brighten up anything from frosting to cookie dough to homemade popsicles. However, not everyone likes adding artificial chemicals to their food. It's nice that only a few drops of food coloring can get the job done, but regardless, peace of mind might not be fully achieved. Instead, using natural food colorings like the vibrant butterfly pea flower is a way around that.

Natural food colorings can come from many sources. These include berries and vegetables, like raspberries and spinach, which can be pureed before adding into food. Food coloring can also be extracted from powders, like matcha and turmeric. When steeped in water like tea, flowers become a vivid source of color. Hibiscus flowers are often used for their red-pink hue, but more unknown is the blue butterfly pea flower. Blues are hard to find in nature because it takes more energy and special chemicals on a plant's part to reflect this color. Yet the butterfly pea flower is an exception, so trade in food coloring for this special flower next time you want the perfect blue hue.