Drizly, The Alcohol Delivery App That Started It All, Is Shutting Its Doors

Once upon a time, the idea of getting alcohol delivered to your home seemed like a fantasy. When the pandemic hit, many things that once seemed unlikely were suddenly vivid possibilities, like seeing your doctor online without waiting weeks for an appointment, ordering your groceries in advance, and then pulling up for someone to load them into your trunk. Along with all the peculiarities we grew accustomed to, being able to order our favorite wine or beer from Drizly to be delivered within the hour was one of our favorites. Drizly may not have been created as an answer to the pandemic (it was founded in 2012), but that's what many associate it with. Unfortunately, on January 16, Drizly announced that it was shutting down.

"The dinosaurs. Malt liquor with caffeine in it. Drizly. Turns out, it's true what they say... all good things must come to an end," @drizlyinc began in a statement posted to Instagram. For those who need time to process the inevitable, Drizly's departure will happen slowly, giving customers the chance to get used to the news. The company will still take orders until the end of March. Drizly also plans to offer promotions for consumers to use over on Uber Eats, with several rolling out in emails in the coming weeks.