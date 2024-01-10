McDonald's Double Big Mac Is Returning, But Not For Long

Just two weeks into 2024, McDonald's is already trumpeting one of its many promised changes for the year. The chain has promised to upgrade both its burgers and buns, and we can probably expect the introduction of a few new or returning items. No, we don't yet know when (or if) the McRib will return after it popped in for a brief pre-Thanksgiving visit last year, but we do have good news for anyone who was a big fan of the Double Big Mac. It's back for a limited time.

The Double Big Mac will be re-released on January 24. A quadruple cheeseburger that doubles the two patties found in the original. McDonald's also promises to up the amount of special sauce. We can't speak to the amounts of lettuce and pickles on this Big Mac upgrade, but it does appear that you'll still only be getting a single slice of cheese. The bun, too, remains the same, a bottom, a top (with a signature sprinkle of sesame seeds), and one in the middle flanked by two patties on either side.