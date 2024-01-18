The Best Fruit To Add Flavor To Your Gin

When you're sipping on a perfectly balanced gin cocktail, it's not hard to imagine how the spirit started as a medicinal tonic, touted by alchemists as "the water of life." The bold, piney taste of juniper berries — complemented by fresh citrus, soft florals, and spicy botanicals — hint at gin's healing and health-giving properties, of which it has many, even today. Given its many different tasting notes, gin provides an excellent base for cocktails, and deciphering which flavors pair best with it is an exciting exercise in finding common ground.

Plenty of fruit flavors work with gin — citrus, of course, brings out the acidic undertones while blackberries round out the sweetness of licorice and anise — but few combinations are better matched than gin and elderberries. When the fragrant, white elder flowers transition into deep purple elderberries at the end of summer, a little bit of their flowery sweetness is lost and is replaced with earthy undertones and a distinct tartness.

Because elderberries are still flower-forward, they play nicely with gin's notes of rose and lavender, bringing those sweet, floral flavors to the foreground. The berries' sourness, however, restores balance by bringing out gin's citrus notes while the berries' wild quality works well with the taste of juniper. Pairing elderberry with gin is also a nod to gin's long history of healing, as elderberry has powerful immune-boosting properties and is commonly used in traditional medicine.