When Making Cheese Fondue, Don't Forget The Brandy

Fondue comes in many forms like chocolate and gravy fondue but cheese is the OG. Cheese fondue originates in Switzerland and was created to put leftover cheese and old bread to good use. Today, fondue is often served as an indulgent appetizer, a cheesy pot people gather around and enjoy. A good fondue packs loads of flavor onto anything from pieces of bread to veggies but does so through more than just nutty cheeses. The unexpected ingredient that takes your fondue to new heights is brandy.

Mashed recipe developer Kristen Carli calls for brandy in their easy cheese fondue recipe. This gooey fondue packs in full-bodied flavors with brandy and other seasonings to embellish the Swiss and Gouda cheeses. All fondue calls for a good cooking alcohol, typically white wine. White wine is the foundation because it allows the fondue to stay smooth and runny by decreasing the protein size of the cheese. Carli's recipe, however, uses a melody of white wine and brandy for a more flavorful result.