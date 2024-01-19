What Usher Really Eats In A Day

Superstar Usher is one of the most successful musical artists in history. The R&B singer has a slew of top hits, multiple movie appearances, his own fashion line, and, of course, the hearts of many millennials securely in his pocket. Hits like "Yeah!" and "My Boo" still play on our radios — and in our minds — on repeat. In 2024, millions will tune in to watch him perform live at the Super Bowl. "He's a great singer/dancer/entertainer and has the hits catalog to back it up," said a fan on a Reddit thread discussing the NFL's choice of performer. "A solid choice."

All of this recent hype surrounding the talented singer we have listened to (and crushed on) for years has brought some relevant questions to mind. We can't deny that the 45-year-old has done an immaculate job keeping in shape over the years, maintaining his health and energy to such a degree that he can still crush it on stage for a stadium full of screaming fans.

How does Usher, fully known as Usher Raymond IV, seem to be aging like fine wine? Well, since diet plays such a major role in our overall well-being, we have to ask ourselves: just what is the famous singer eating to keep himself so active and successful? We dug into articles, interviews, and news reports to find out what's on this star's plate to give you a look at what Usher really eats in a day.