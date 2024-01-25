The Powdery Secret Ingredient In Serendipity 3's Frrrozen Hot Chocolate

Serendipity 3, home of the infamously expensive Frrrozen Haute Chocolate which will set you back a not-so-cool $25,000 and the $1,000 sundae, is synonymous with decadent, desserty excess. The regular version of the Haute Chocolate, the Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, is slightly more manageable but still not exactly budget-friendly at $19.95. The sticker shock that gold flakes bring to the table is among the things to know about eating gold. In this case, those flakes are part of the reason why the Haute Chocolate is so pricey. This indulgent mix is reached by combining several different types of one vital powdery substance; cocoa powder.

Close examination of canisters of their Frrrozen Chocolate Mix reveals a fairly sparse list of ingredients: sugar, non-fat dairy milk, dextrose, and cocoas. Note the plural there; not cocoa, cocoas. At almost $44 for 32 ounces, however, this option isn't exactly ideal either, especially because they're not often in stock in the first place. Luckily for us, we can always try and replicate that taste at home.