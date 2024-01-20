Paul Hollywood's Tip For Creating A Light And Fluffy Victoria Sponge Cake

The Victoria sponge is a quintessential British cake, a fact you probably already know if you've seen even one season of "The Great British Baking Show." This cake features two layers of light sponge with a delicate spread of jam and, often, buttercream in the middle. It's been a staple of British afternoon tea ever since Queen Victoria enjoyed it in the 19th century, which — as you might have guessed — is how the Victoria sponge got its name.

Baker and judge of "The Great British Baking Show" Paul Hollywood has an important tip for creating a light and fluffy Victoria sponge cake, and it involves the use of both butter and margarine. In fact, on his recipe website, Hollywood says this British favorite should be a new baker's "very first cake" because it involves multiple techniques and can teach valuable lessons about different ingredients' roles in a recipe. The combination of butter and margarine is perhaps the most noteworthy element of the recipe, and it shows how these two ingredients, which are often substituted for one another, bring significantly different qualities to baked goods.