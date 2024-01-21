The Most Annoying Things About Shopping At Sam's Club

You may shop at Sam's Club for the incredible prices on bulk everything, but that doesn't make a trip down the aisles a perfect shopping experience. There are plenty of annoying things about shopping at Sam's Club, not the least of which is that it isn't Costco. Even if you think you're just making a quick run for corn chips and paper towels, you could find yourself swept up in a maze of irritating encounters, everything from other bargain-loving shoppers clogging the aisles to self-check noobs who couldn't operate a scan gun if it were made by Fisher-Price.

While the discounts are deep and the food court is a finance-conscious snack lover's paradise, it's important to admit the shortcomings and mistakes Sam's Club has in store for its shoppers. A roundup of our deep-seated annoyances about visiting the wonder warehouse may be just the thing to help us all vent about the drawbacks we face when gliding through the entrance for low-priced goods, only to find a store full of pet peeves waiting to greet us on the other side. Today may not be Festivus, but we're airing our grievances just the same.