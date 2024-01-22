The Strange Ingredient Gene Simmons Adds To Cereal

Before the first day of 2020 came to a close, Gene Simmons kicked off the decade by tweeting a question to his followers. What he wanted to know on that late evening in January was whether he was the only person who liked to put ice cubes in their cereal. (Yes, he was posting at night, according to the platform now known as X, but cereal for dinner was a well-established trend by the mid-20-teens so that's not really newsworthy in and of itself.) As the accompanying photos show, Simmons was not only using ice to chill the milk in his bowl, but his cereal of choice on that day was Oreo-O's.

Some of Simmons' followers confessed that they too had adopted the cereal-icing habit, while others said they thought they might give it a go now that they knew it was a thing. Still others reacted with shock, although much of this seemed feigned. One person called the concept of ice in cereal "crazy," while someone else suggested that it was "a billion times worse than Ozzy biting the head off that bat." What wasn't clear from the comments is whether people were aware that this isn't just some bizarre celebrity food habit on par with King Charles' morning ritual of eating just one plum out of a pair. Nope, it turns out that putting ice in cereal is neither new nor particularly unusual.