The One Ingredient Jeff Mauro Considers His Achilles' Heel

They don't call Jeff Mauro the Sandwich King for nothing. The Food Network star has transformed dozens of dishes into a handheld, even chicken noodle soup, and is always up for the challenge of figuring out how to put any ingredient in between two slices of bread. Well, any ingredient except for cottage cheese, which Mauro once confessed was his "Achilles' heel" ingredient.

"I've never consumed it, and if I have any control, I'll keep it that way," he said. "Therefore, I wouldn't feel comfortable preparing it," he added. The chef wouldn't even break his no-cottage cheese rule for an episode of "Chopped," admitting that he would "throw in the towel" if he was presented with it in his mystery basket.

That's some serious dedication to cottage cheese hating, but how did Mauro's deep disdain even start? His brother, Frank, may be to blame for the curdled milk product taking the number one slot on "The Kitchen" co-host's "personal no-no list." "He used to chase me around the house with a near-empty bowl of it. Just the sight of those few remaining curds in the bowl would send me screaming into the bathroom, where I would frantically lock myself in," he recalled.