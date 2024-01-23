Reese Witherspoon's Snow Snack Has The Internet Divided. Here's Why

Social media can be harsh, especially for home cooks who make dishes or use preparations that others don't. Actress Reese Witherspoon was on the receiving end of some of those critiques recently when she turned some freshly fallen snow into a dessert-style concoction that raised eyebrows across the internet.

After snow blanketed many parts of the country in mid-January, Witherspoon posted a TikTok of her scooping cupfuls of the white stuff directly off the side of her grill, doctoring it up with some chocolate and salted caramel syrups and topping it off with a splash of cold brew before digging in with her spoon.

She dubbed it the "snow salt chococinno," calling it "so good." While many commenters seemed to agree, others responded with varying levels of ick and concern for Witherspoon's health. Some even brought up childhood teachers who'd melt snow to show them just how dirty it can be. Witherspoon clapped back with a series of TikTok responses, arguing, "You only live once," and that she grew up drinking unfiltered tap water, even straight out of the hose, anyway.