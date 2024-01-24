Here's A Sneak Peek Of The Hell's Kitchen Season 22 Finale Featuring Queen Giada Herself – Exclusive

In the exclusive clip from the upcoming Season 22 finale, Gordon Ramsay gushes as he welcomes celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis to the stage. Finalist Sammi Tarantino joins in on the love-fest, saying in an interview that the former Food Network star served as an inspiration for her cooking career.

Ramsay goes on to explain that De Laurentiis is there to judge the cold appetizer course. Her first order of business: tasting contestant Johnathan Benvenuti's creation. She digs right into the dish, which Benvenuti describes as a "Hawaiian-style tuna poke with an avocado mousse, crispy shallots, some tobiko, and crispy won-ton chips." Upon the first bite, she seems to delight in the flavors, identifying citrus, spice, and crunch. "There's so many layers of flavor," De Laurentiis says to Benvenuti in the clip, "which I think hits it out of the park."

De Laurentiis wasn't the only familiar face featured on Season 22. Sticking with the season's American Dream theme, previous episodes featured appearances from national treasures like boxing's Golden Boy Oscar De La Hoya, country star Martina McBride, and former "American Idol" host Paula Abdul. Guest chefs Brian Malarkey, Curtis Stone, Michael Cimarusti, and Nyesha Arrington will judge the subsequent courses during the season finale. To hear their critiques and find out who won Season 22 of "Hell's Kitchen," you can tune in for the season finale, which airs on Thursday, January 25 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.