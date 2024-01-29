Millionaire's Shortbread: The Cookie That's Layered With Sweetness

With a name like Millionaire's Shortbread, you know that this cookie recipe dates back to a time when millions of dollars meant a lot more than they do in these inflationary times. Mere millionaires aren't all that impressive anymore, so instead we have recipes like Snoop Dogg's Billionaire's Bacon. (Wishful thinking on Snoop's part, as he's almost $850k short of that mark, and since he's married, he can't even expedite the process by dating a Kardashian or two.) Even if the millionaire name no longer conjures up quite so luxurious a lifestyle as it did in times gone by, the cookies themselves are still just as appealing to those who like their desserts super sweet.

As shortbread on its own can be rather plain and isn't always all that sweet — it's a cookie known more for its tender, buttery texture than any kind of flashy flavor — Millionaire's Shortbread ups the ante with layers of caramel and chocolate. The result isn't so much a cookie meant to be dunked in your tea but rather something that may need a whole glass of milk to wash down for anyone who's not a hardcore sugar fan.