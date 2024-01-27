How To Ensure A Thick Copycat Panera Broccoli Cheddar Soup

If ever there was a king of comfort food, the one to wear the crown would have to be a creamy bowl of soup. One of the most popular Panera menu items is the savory broccoli cheddar soup that warms you from the inside out and can be scooped up with a toasty baguette. After experiencing the thick, smooth cheese sauce this dish is known for, it's easy to spot the flaws in other soups with thinner, watery bases. Fans of Panera's soups who hope to recreate this fan-favorite soup at home are in luck. Mashed recipe developer Lindsay Mattison has discovered the secret to getting that consistency perfect in her copycat Panera broccoli cheddar soup recipe.

When done right, a roux can give you that thickened, luscious texture characteristic of Panera's broccoli cheddar soup. When making this French-style sauce, Mattison notes that she likes to use a spatula instead of a whisk to easily reach all parts of the pan. After adding butter, stirring constantly is the key to not burning the roux. It should thicken up nicely and smell slightly nutty once done. However, if you're not keen on making a roux for your broccoli cheddar soup, you can mix in cornstarch.