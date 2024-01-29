"Wiz Wit" Philly Cheesesteak Soup Recipe
New York and Chicago have their pizzas, Buffalo has its wings, and there's no way around it, Philadelphia wouldn't really be Philadelphia without a hearty Philly cheesesteak. According to recipe developer Patterson Watkins, this "wiz wit" (more on that in a second) Philly cheesesteak soup encapsulates everything that makes a cheesesteak good and unique. "You have the thinly sliced sirloin, the tender onions, oodles of melty-gooey cheese, hoagie rolls—check and triple check—then you have this cherry pepper piece (always available at any cheesesteak shop worth its salt) that add some much-needed tart-heat to balance the rich and unctuous cheesesteak ingredients," she says.
Just in case you're not familiar with local Philadelphia vernacular, that's where the "wiz wit" piece comes into play. "Wiz" (or "whiz") refers to the inclusion of Cheez Whiz as an ingredient in the soup (or the sandwich), and "wit" is the way locals request onions with their cheesesteaks. That's to say that this cheesesteak soup includes Cheez Whiz and onions, making it the perfect cheesesteak twist. "When it comes to crafting cheesesteaks or cheesesteak adjacent recipes, it really comes down to the cheese and the onions, the 'wiz wit.' Cheez Whiz is a unique ingredient on its own," Watkins explains. "What it does that 'true cheese' cannot, is spread and, for lack of a better word, engulf the other ingredients in that cheesy flavor. The onions provide a natural sweetness and some textural differences from the otherwise neutrally-textured and super savory-rich ingredients."
Gather the ingredients for this wiz wit Philly cheesesteak soup recipe
This cheesesteak soup recipe essentially has three elements — the cherry pepper relish, the soup itself, and the garlic bread hoagie croutons. As each element is essential to the recipe as a whole, you want to make sure you're not missing anything. For the cherry pepper relish, you'll need jarred, sliced cherry peppers, hot sauce, apple cider vinegar, and honey. For the cheesesteak soup, you'll need olive oil, thinly sliced sirloin, yellow onion, celery, carrots, garlic cloves, beef broth, whole milk, American cheese, Cheez Whiz, provolone cheese, and salt and pepper, to taste. Finally, for the garlic bread hoagie croutons, you'll need 6-inch hoagie rolls, salted butter, more garlic cloves, and fresh chopped parsley.
While the "wiz wit" (the Cheez Whiz and onions) are what Watkins calls the special ingredients in this recipe, she's quick to point out the cherry pepper relish is not to be outdone. "I love me some cherry peppers! They do have some heat (about the same heat level as a pickled jalapeño), but they also have this fun 'puckery' tartness [that] really helps balance the richness of the soup," she says. That said, Watkins recommends serving the relish on the side so people can decide exactly how much tart heat they want to add.
Step 1: Blend the relish
Place the cherry peppers, hot sauce, vinegar, and honey into a food processor. Blend until semi-smooth. Set aside or transfer to a sealable container and refrigerate until ready to use.
Step 2: Heat the oil
Heat oil in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat.
Step 3: Cook the steak
Once hot, add the sliced sirloin and cook until browned, about 5 minutes, using a spoon to break up any clumped-up pieces.
Step 4: Remove and drain the meat
Using a slotted spoon, remove the browned sirloin from the pot and set aside to drain.
Step 5: Cook the onions
Add the onions to the pot and cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes or until tender and lightly browned.
Step 6: Add remaining veggies
Add the carrots, celery, and garlic to the pot, stir to combine with the onions, and saute for 5 minutes.
Step 7: Add and simmer broth and milk
Add the broth and milk to the pot, whisk to combine, and bring to a simmer. Simmer, whisking occasionally, for 10 minutes or until the veggies are tender.
Step 8: Preheat oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 9: Melt in the cheeses
Reduce heat to low and add the American cheese, Cheez Whiz, and provolone, whisking until melted and the soup has thickened.
Step 10: Add sirloin to the soup
Return the cooked sirloin to the pot, stir to combine, and season to taste with salt and pepper. Keep the soup warm, stirring occasionally, until the hoagies have toasted.
Step 11: Place hoagies on pan
Place the split hoagies on a foil-lined baking sheet.
Step 12: Mix butter, garlic, and parsley
Place the softened butter, garlic, and parsley in a medium bowl and stir to combine.
Step 13: Spread mixture on rolls and bake
Divide the butter between the hoagies and evenly spread. Place in the oven and bake for 10 minutes or until lightly brown and crisp.
Step 14: Remove baked hoagies and slice, if desired
Remove the hoagies from the oven. You can serve the hoagies whole or sliced into croutons.
Step 15: Serve the cheesesteak soup
To serve, divide soup between bowls, and serve with cherry pepper relish on top and hoagie croutons on the side.
What should you serve with cheesesteak soup?
While light, broth-based soups can often pass as an appetizer or a side dish, Watkins emphasizes that "this is definitely a main dish soup." The heavier ingredients including the three cheeses, sirloin, and whole milk make it a hearty and filling option to enjoy on a chilly evening. You even get quite a few veggies in there, thanks to the onions, celery, and carrots. That said, Watkins calls this the "perfect contender" for the popular soup and salad combo. "I would choose a very veggie-forward salad to balance the cheesy-ness of the soup," she says. A kale salad with pears or even a light cucumber salad could do the trick.
Watkins also has one other fun recommendation for serving up this soup. "I could see this being served as a cool mini soup appetizer," she says. In this case, she suggests the soup could be served in little shot glasses or demi-mugs with toast points on the side topped with the cherry pepper relish. It sounds like the perfect appetizer for a game-day party (especially if one of the teams happens to be from Philadelphia).
How does this cheesesteak soup compare to the sandwich?
Of course, given the popularity of the classic Philly cheesesteak sandwich, it's natural to wonder why someone would make a soup instead of just opting for the original. The answer boils down to two fairly straightforward reasons: options and preferences. Even the biggest cheesesteak fan may eventually get tired of the same old same old, and be ready to try their beloved recipe on "remix." As Watkins says, "The components are familiar, the flavor effects are similar, and you are rewarded with a hearty, warming bowl of tasty soup."
Additionally, it may be the perfect new soup choice for those who like other cheesy soups. Watkins points to broccoli cheddar or cheesy potato chowder aficionados as the perfect contenders for test-driving this soup. And of course, there's something to be said for serving up a hot, hearty soup on a cold day — it can warm you up more than even the best sandwich.
- For the cherry pepper relish
- 1 cup jarred sliced cherry peppers, drained
- 2 teaspoons hot sauce
- 2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon honey
- For the cheesesteak soup
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 pound thinly sliced sirloin
- 1 ½ cup diced yellow onion
- ¼ cup diced celery
- ¼ cup diced carrots
- 2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
- 2 ½ cups beef broth
- 1 ½ cups whole milk
- 1 cup diced American cheese
- 1 cup Cheez Whiz
- ½ cup diced provolone cheese
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- For the garlic bread hoagie croutons
- 2 (6-inch) hoagie rolls, split
- 8 tablespoons (1 stick) salted butter, softened
- 4 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
- 2 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley
|Calories per Serving
|777
|Total Fat
|55.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|27.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.9 g
|Cholesterol
|173.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|32.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.5 g
|Total Sugars
|14.3 g
|Sodium
|1,327.8 mg
|Protein
|37.4 g