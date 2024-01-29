"Wiz Wit" Philly Cheesesteak Soup Recipe

New York and Chicago have their pizzas, Buffalo has its wings, and there's no way around it, Philadelphia wouldn't really be Philadelphia without a hearty Philly cheesesteak. According to recipe developer Patterson Watkins, this "wiz wit" (more on that in a second) Philly cheesesteak soup encapsulates everything that makes a cheesesteak good and unique. "You have the thinly sliced sirloin, the tender onions, oodles of melty-gooey cheese, hoagie rolls—check and triple check—then you have this cherry pepper piece (always available at any cheesesteak shop worth its salt) that add some much-needed tart-heat to balance the rich and unctuous cheesesteak ingredients," she says.

Just in case you're not familiar with local Philadelphia vernacular, that's where the "wiz wit" piece comes into play. "Wiz" (or "whiz") refers to the inclusion of Cheez Whiz as an ingredient in the soup (or the sandwich), and "wit" is the way locals request onions with their cheesesteaks. That's to say that this cheesesteak soup includes Cheez Whiz and onions, making it the perfect cheesesteak twist. "When it comes to crafting cheesesteaks or cheesesteak adjacent recipes, it really comes down to the cheese and the onions, the 'wiz wit.' Cheez Whiz is a unique ingredient on its own," Watkins explains. "What it does that 'true cheese' cannot, is spread and, for lack of a better word, engulf the other ingredients in that cheesy flavor. The onions provide a natural sweetness and some textural differences from the otherwise neutrally-textured and super savory-rich ingredients."