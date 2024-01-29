Ube Gives Coffee A Natural Sweetness

You may have encountered ube in trendy cafes, on bakery menus, or even in the aisles of Trader Joe's, but you may not know what ube is or what it tastes like. Also called purple yam, ube is a purple-colored root vegetable and a common crop in the Philippines. It is often used on the sweet side of Filipino cuisine thanks to its subtle sweetness and vanilla-like flavor that lend well to cakes and ice creams, plus its vibrant purple color makes desserts look all the more appetizing.

Ube's flavor and color make it a naturally good pairing to coffee. Ube is grounded in earthiness, and its sweetness is not overbearing. An ube and coffee pairing can most similarly be compared to coconut and coffee. Both ube and coconut are nutty, creamy, and naturally sweet. If you typically order your lattes "not too sweet," you won't need to add any extra sugars after introducing ube to your coffee. While ube in its natural tuber form is somewhat hard to find in the U.S. since it is not a common import, you may be lucky to find it in an Asian grocery store.