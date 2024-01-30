Add Aperol To Your Glaze For A Boozy Sugar Cookie

Contrary to popular belief, you can have your drink and eat it, too. Take Aperol, for instance: the bright-orange Italian aperitif widely recognized for its citrusy, bittersweet profile. In addition to being a versatile element in effervescent cocktails like the always-iconic Aperol Spritz, the Venetian liqueur also shines in an array of desserts. When mixed with confectioners' sugar to create a simple glaze, Aperol introduces a delightfully unique twist to sugar cookies — one of many ways to upgrade the traditional sweet.

Since 1919, Aperol has kept its flagship product's recipe a secret. What is known, however, is that it's crafted from a blend of rhubarb, gentian root, cinchona, and various herbs and spices. The ingredients provide a pleasant tang — not to mention the brand's signature sunset color that can be spotted from anywhere along the boardwalk. So, how does Aperol's taste translate into the realm of desserts, specifically in a delicious cookie glaze? The culinary chemistry is seemingly straightforward: The summertime sipper's tart, punchy notes add depth and complexity to the sugar's naturally cloying sweetness. The moment the homemade icing meets the surface of the freshly baked goodies, an entirely new treat is born.