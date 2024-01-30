What's The Difference Between Nigiri And Onigiri?

Those new to the world of Japanese cuisine can often feel a little overwhelmed by the many terms they have to learn, some of which are pretty similar. Among these are nigiri and onigiri. While there are some obvious similarities, there's a lot that sets the two foods apart, too.

Nigiri may be the style most familiar to Americans, as it's often listed as a category on the menu of sushi or Japanese restaurants. It's a style of sushi with origins as a Tokyo street food. Each piece includes a slice of fish or vegetable atop a small mound of prepared, seasoned sushi rice, sometimes with other flavorings like wasabi or chili. While it might look and sound simple, it's a deceivingly complex process that often requires extensive training to learn the proper rice-making and molding techniques.

It's generally eaten in a single bite, meaning most people have two or more in a single sitting, even if it's just a snack. Nigiri was traditionally eaten with your hands, though chopsticks are also common.