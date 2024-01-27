Peeps 2024 Easter Lineup Review: More Or Less What You'd Expect From The Marshmallow Confection

Easter may not fall on the same day every year — because why would the anniversary of a 30-something carpenter's (supposed) resurrection 2,000 years ago be consistent year to year? Yet regardless of when the holy Christian day appears on the calendar, if you celebrate the season, you're bound to find a bounty of Easter candy available leading up to (and on) the day itself. On that note, no candy screams "Easter!" quite like Peeps — so it's no surprise the brand is set to release four new flavors in conjunction with the 2024 holiday festivities.

Now, everyone knows the glory that is the classic yellow chick version of this sugar-dusted marshmallow treat. But some folks may be unsatisfied with the same old confection and are eager to consume a Peep with a bit more panache. With those consumers in mind, the brand's new quartet of flavors offers an intriguing set of treats inspired by several beloved snack foods and brands: Icee Blue Raspberry, Sour Strawberry, Rice Krispies Treats, and a Peeps Delights S'mores variety.

If you're wondering about the nitty gritty details surrounding the new Peeps Easter lineup — and whether they're worth adding to your Easter basket this year — we've got you covered. After receiving samples of the new flavors courtesy of Peeps, we taste-tested each variety to determine its seasonal viability. Here's our 2024 Easter Peeps lineup review.