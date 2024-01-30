The Mashed Bros Taste-Tested 12 Bugs – Here's What They Had To Say About It

Beetles, anyone? How about a nibble of earthworm jerky? Once again, the Mashed Brothers did the heavy lifting for us as they ate 12 different bugs, including crickets, grasshoppers, black ants — even scorpions, stinger and all! Although insects may not be a mainstream ingredient in many Western cuisines, they are fairly common around the world. Knowing this, the Mashed Brothers aimed to try a new type of fare, and they succeeded ... sort of.

While some of the critters proved palatable (especially the ones covered with chocolate, obviously), not all of the creepy crawlies passed the entomophagic test with flying colors. Some had an acquired taste, to say the least, pushing the Mashed Bros well beyond their culinary comfort zones. The intensity of the flavors, textures, and visuals didn't win the two over, making it clear that bug consumption is not for everyone. At least they had some laughs along the way, and we can sit back and watch the culinary bonding experience with a bowl of popcorn, not stink bugs.

Whether they were chocolate-coated or presented in their natural, crunchy, earthy glory, all of the insects were indeed chewed and swallowed. So, which did they find tolerable? Which would they rather never see (or taste) again? After watching the hilarious taste test, we were left with some lingering questions, so we sat down with brothers Brian and Scott Wilson to get the scoop on all things edible insects.