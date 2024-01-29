How Long Does Oat Milk Last In The Fridge After Opening?

Oat milk is taking the world by storm as more people move away from traditional dairy products in favor of more eco-friendly options. If you're considering making the switch, you may wonder how oat milk's shelf life compares to regular milk, particularly if you only plan to use oat milk in your coffee.

Celebrated as the creamiest of dairy-free milk alternatives, oat milk is rich in protein, fiber, and calcium, making it an excellent option for people with dairy and nut allergies. But oat milk and cow's milk aren't just similar in nutritional content. Much like cow's milk, an opened carton of oat milk can typically remain fresh in the fridge for a week or up to 10 days. Because this may vary depending on the brand of oat milk, the best course of action is to follow the expiration dates printed on the packaging.

That said, food expiration dates used by retailers are often indicators of quality rather than dates by which consuming the product is unsafe. For that reason, it's important to know how to identify spoiled oat milk.