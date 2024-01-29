What Exactly Can You Do With Leftover Chili?

Though its origin is deeply rooted in southern Texas, chili has evolved into an American all-star with a national identity and numerous regional variations. Despite various differences, all adaptations still reflect Texan roots and Mexican heritage, and they all share a familiar, ultimately comforting trait. Chili now holds a cult status in the U.S., and though it's a common restaurant staple, it is also something you will often see bubbling in home kitchens, as we all agree that nothing beats the homemade version. But we're not here to discuss the proper way to make chili. We are here for the next day when all that leftover chili needs to find a new purpose.

Luckily, chili is one of those dishes that always tastes better the next day. Whether you're whipping up your own or opting for a canned version — no judgments here — chili stores easily, reheats well, and is quite convenient to reuse. However, we usually rely on loaded potatoes, chili fries, and hot dogs, ignoring a list of potentially amazing alternatives. If you are tired of predictable suggestions, this piece will give you a fresh perspective on making the most of leftover chili. It might even inspire you to make a bigger batch next time so you can stretch it up and use it for these creative ideas.