Why Eric André Loves The Food In Australia - Exclusive

Going on tour can be a double-edged sword. While it is exhausting and can be difficult, you also get a chance to try food from all over. Comedian Eric André is about to go back on tour with his live show, this time heading down under. André is looking forward to this tour, "I go down to Australia," says André. "I love it down there, and [in] New Zealand." In an exclusive interview, we spoke with André about his favorite things to eat on tours.

When it comes to pre and post-show snacks, the answer is Drumsticks. Not surprising, considering André is in a new series of commercials for the frozen treat brand while campaigning with the company to make the day after the Super Bowl a national holiday. When we asked André if a particular food region stuck out to him, he thought about it momentarily, then responded, "Australia rules. They got such good food down there." One of the things he points to is the diverse options. "Great Vietnamese food in Australia, killer."