Air Fryer Mashed Potato Balls Recipe

We've all been there — confidently storing leftover mashed potatoes in the refrigerator, absolutely certain that you'll pair them alongside tomorrow night's dinner or the night after at the absolute latest. Then, before you know it, a few weeks have gone by and your potatoes have sat neglected at the back of the fridge, perhaps growing an impressive mold colony but otherwise not reaching impressive new heights. If you've fallen into the leftover mashed potato trap before, do yourself a favor and don't count on simply reheating the potatoes and calling it a day; when you eat them as-is, they never taste as good, which is why there's such a high chance they'll go to waste. Thanks to this air fryer mashed potato balls recipe — courtesy of recipe developer Erin Johnson — your spud woes can be put to rest, as there's no doubt you'll be eager to use up any and all leftovers.

As Johnson tells us, "These balls are a great way to use leftover potatoes without feeling like you're eating the same thing." While you could technically make this recipe with a fresh batch of mashed potatoes, it's especially ideal for repurposing less-than-desirable leftovers. "It's a great way to make leftovers feel like something new," Johnson says. Moreover, it's a great way to put your air fryer to good use while also using up some other fridge staples like cheese, bacon, and butter.