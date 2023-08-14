When Life Gives You Leftover Mashed Potatoes, Make Tacos

It's easy to make more than enough mashed potatoes on accident. Fortunately, there's a clever way to reuse these leftovers in a dish you may not have considered: tacos. The potato taco, or taco de papa, originated in Mexico and is commonly eaten as a vegetarian option during Lent. Whether you're a vegetarian or trying to cut back on eating meat, using potatoes in tacos is a fantastic alternative for taco night — and still packs loads of flavor.

Potato tacos are one amazing way to use leftover mashed potatoes, not only because they are easy to make — you've already done half the work — but also because this recipe doesn't require too many additional ingredients. You probably already have them in your pantry.

First, your mashed potatoes need more flavor, so it's time to add spices. The classic spice choice is cumin, but others like pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and paprika are welcome to join the mix. Next, mix in a grated cheese like cheddar or a Mexican blend. Finally, add the mixture inside corn tortillas, fold them shut, shallow-fry until crispy, and top with sour cream, cilantro, and salsa. This method is practically foolproof!