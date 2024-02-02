Why Alton Brown Ditched Food Network For The Iron Chef Reboot

Chef Alton Brown is a recipe developer, cookbook author, food blogger, and celebrated television star. He's known for his quick, witty personality and consistent appearances on numerous Food Network series, like "Good Eats," "Cutthroat Kitchen," and as the host "Iron Chef America" for many years. The latter, which centered around talented chefs competing against one another using a specific ingredient of the day, aired from 2004 to 2018 before its ultimate cancellation on Food Network.

But one network's trash is another network's treasure. In June 2022, a new version of the familiar cooking competition aired on Netflix. It was called "Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend," and it offered up the ultimate taste of nostalgia for "Iron Chef" fans of the world. Following the original Food Network competition-style format, the Netflix re-imagining breathed new life into the beloved series while still managing to maintain the factors from the initial program that consumers loved the most, including host Alton Brown.

But how did Netflix manage to steal the star away from Food Network, his television home for over two decades? From a better set to a sweet new co-host to suspected ill will, here's why Alton Brown ditched Food Network for the "Iron Chef" reboot.