11 Chain Restaurant Wedge Salads Ranked From Worst To Best, According To Customers

True to its name, a wedge salad consists of a wedge of crisp iceberg lettuce garnished with ingredients such as chopped bacon, diced tomatoes, and crumbled blue cheese. The salad is typically drizzled with a creamy blue cheese dressing. Enjoyed as an entrée or a side dish, wedge salads are popular not just due to their taste but also thanks to their delightful combination of textures. The iceberg lettuce provides a satisfying crunch that contrasts perfectly with the creamy dressing. And the bacon adds smoky notes, while the tomatoes imbue the dish with a hint of sweetness.

While nobody has taken credit for the invention of the wedge salad, the first known recipe for the dish appeared in a 1916 cookbook titled "Salads, Sandwiches and Chafing Dish Recipes" by Marion Harris Neil. The wedge salad emerged as an American classic sometime during the 1950s, when bacon bits and crumbled blue cheese joined the dish. Today, wedge salads can typically be found at steakhouses and American diners across the nation.

Got a hankering for a wedge salad? You may want to eat it at a restaurant, but some popular chains do it better than others. Take a peek at our list of the best and not-so-great wedge salads at 11 popular chain restaurants in the U.S., as ranked by customer reviews. We'll explain our methodology in greater detail at the very end.