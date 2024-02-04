Use A Red Dessert Wine For The Sweetest Jamaican Black Cake Possible

If you live in the U.S., Christmas dessert probably means pecan pie, fruitcake, or maybe a Yule log, while those in the U.K. feast on Christmas pudding, Christmas cake, or mince pies. If you live in the Caribbean, though, you're probably very familiar with the sweet, fruity, alcohol-laced Caribbean black cake, also called rum cake. The cake varies from region to region, each iteration adding its own unique ingredients. Jamaican black cake, for example, often contains rosewater and almonds, whereas Trinidad's black cake does not.

Christmas cake was introduced when the British colonized the West Indies in the 1800s, and it was eventually altered to fit its new surroundings. Jamaican black cake is similar to Christmas cake, as both cakes are made anywhere from two weeks to six months ahead of time. In both cases, alcohol is added every couple of weeks until the cake is completely infused and has a pudding-like texture. Recipe changes have also occurred, like regular sugar becoming burnt sugar, browning sauce, or molasses, and the whisky or brandy becoming rum.

These days, it's becoming more common to see recipes use dessert wine for this infusion rather than spirits. Manischewitz grape wine or a red dessert wine may change the flavor slightly, but they impart a delicious sweetness to the cake while leaving its essence intact.