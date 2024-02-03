Can You Tell If A Chocolate Lava Cake Is Underbaked Using A Toothpick?

Dozens of kitchen gadgets come in handy when baking a delicious cake, cupcakes, or muffins. Yet, one of the most useful tools for bakers is not only cordless but usually boasts a price tag of less than $3. So, what is this magical instrument? It's a toothpick.

These pointy slivers of wood can be used to easily level a cake. However, more often than not, bakers will use them to test the doneness of baked goods through a method called "the toothpick test," which involves inserting one of the skinny sticks in the middle of a treat. If it comes out clean, the baked good is ready to be taken out of the oven, but if the toothpick comes out with a layer of batter on it, it needs to continue cooking.

This technique is certainly useful, though it isn't exactly foolproof. Some say you shouldn't use a toothpick to test a cake's doneness, especially if you're making, say, chocolate lava cakes, which are meant to have a runny middle. Still, there is a way to tell whether the dessert is underbaked using a toothpick. You just have to switch up your strategy a bit and insert your toothpick about half an inch from the outer edge of the cake and see if it comes out clean. Then, you can do a second poke in the middle to make sure it's still runny and hasn't overcooked.