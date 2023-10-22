What, Exactly, Is A Mi-Cuit Cake?

Some foodie idioms struggle to cross boundaries. The French phrase "mi-cuit," literally "half-cooked," or in a cake's case, "half-baked," doesn't come with the English connotations of unpreparedness or '90s stoner comedies. Used in a savory context, the classic sesame-crusted, seared-exterior, red-center tuna tataki would be mi-cuit tuna in French. If you apply the same idea of an appealing, undercooked center to a cake, you get a molten lava cake — the classic Valentine's Day dessert.

One way to achieve a properly molten center for your lava cakes is not to underbake the batter, but to insert a frozen puck of chocolate ganache into the center of the cake before baking. There are plenty of people, however, who prefer to make a cake that lives up to its name with strategically high temperatures and low cooking times; this creates a just-baked shell that will erupt at the merest suggestion of pressure.

This messy meal-ender pleases crowds, only uses five ingredients, and can even be gluten-free. Some say the mi-cuit cake has jumped the shark, which may be inevitable for a dish that's enjoyed such a prominent place on restaurant menus for several decades. But so many restaurants — from Jean-Georges to Domino's Pizza — can't be wrong. Plus, if you're bored with chocolate, there's a wide range of non-chocolate mi-cuit cakes to explore.