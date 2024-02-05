The Reason You Should Share Food When Dining At An Indian Restaurant

Americans are accustomed to scarfing down quick midday lunches and ordering meals separately at restaurants. Other countries have a very different mindset when it comes to slowly enjoying a meal, viewing it as a special occasion worth sharing. In India, lunch and dinner are prepared in a grand spread for extended families and friends to partake in. This social tradition stems from India's rich culinary history and its people strive to observe mealtime etiquette no matter where their hunger may lead them. Whether it's an authentic, home-cooked feast or a local Indian restaurant, it's believed that sharing Indian food with others is the proper way to fully enjoy it.

A big factor that encourages meal sharing in Indian homes and restaurants is eating from a thali. This is a large tray of food presented to the table, where you're expected to serve yourself buffet-style and eat everything you put on your plate. Individual courses aren't part of India's dining culture. When each person orders a different dish at a restaurant, it's typical to share. "Sharing", in this case, doesn't mean waving a morsel of food around on a fork or spoon for someone to gobble up. It also doesn't mean sharing your actual plate. If someone wants to try your food, you'd simply dish it directly out of the thali or original container and serve it to them. Bonding over delicious food is the norm and it's special every time.