You Can Actually Drink The Simpsons' Duff Beer At Universal Studios

The television show, "The Simpsons," has touched almost every facet of popular culture, including food. Who could forget the time when 7-Eleven stores became Kwik-E-Marts in a tribute to the show? Similarly, Universal Studios stands as a beacon of immersive attractions. Notably, it has created a unique haven for fans of "The Simpsons," elevating the theme park experience to new heights. Both the Orlando and Hollywood sites host a dedicated section that reproduces the fictional town of Springfield, providing fans with an opportunity to step directly into the animated series.

A standout feature of this thematic endeavor is the inclusion of the iconic Duff beer. Meticulously crafted by the Florida Beer Company to mirror the fictional libations enjoyed by characters like Homer Simpson, the park's commitment to authenticity shines through. You can enjoy one of these exclusive beverages in Moes Tavern or the Duff Brewery beer garden. Sachin_Zarekar said on Tripadvisor of this iconic place, "Being a huge Simpsons fan had to try a duff beer and the Krusty burger ... everything looked exactly like the Moe's from the show. A must-visit for all Simpsons fans." Micheal Mc said, "Fantastic setup and looks like Moe's bar!! We had to try a Duff beer and also a Flaming Moe which you get to keep in your own souvenir glass ". Whether sipping on a refreshing Duff Lite or embracing the bold flavors of Duff Dry, the experience ensures that visitors actively engage with the animated world.