Popeyes Celebrates Valentine's Day With A Strawberry Twist On Beloved Biscuits

It's February, so that means love is in the air. This year, things are looking particularly lovey-dovey for Popeyes fans. According to information shared with Mashed, the chicken-centric restaurant chain's Heart-Shaped Strawberry Biscuits are returning for the season of love — but they'll only be around for a limited time, so if you want to try them, you'll have to get them while you can.

Popeyes' biscuits are famously delicious thanks to their soft, flaky texture and buttery taste. The Valentine's Day variety features those same elements, plus strawberry bits throughout and a drizzle of icing to achieve that classic salty-sweet combination. And, of course, they're heart-shaped, so you can celebrate the holiday in style while you snack.

The heart-shaped twist on Popeyes' classic biscuits was first offered in honor of National Buttermilk Biscuit Day in 2019. The strawberry-packed, icing-covered version was unveiled for Valentine's Day in 2023. For the biscuits' 2024 return, they'll be available starting on February 5, and you can purchase them through February 25.