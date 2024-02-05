How The Texture Differs Between Baked And Pan-Fried French Toast

If you've got stale bread lying around, don't be too eager to throw it away — it's the perfect vehicle for French toast. One of the greatest things about French toast is its simplicity. It's just bread dunked in eggs, milk, and sugar, then cooked until golden brown. There are ways to make French toast even more fabulous, like adding booze or savory ingredients, but a simple French toast is really something special.

When the time comes to enjoy some French toast, aside from the flavor, the texture is everything. Since the bread is essentially soaked in a custard prior to heating, improper cooking can result in a soggy French toast that's less than desirable. There are two primary methods for making the dish: pan-frying and baking. There are some key distinctions between these methods, like cook time and the bread's final texture. If you like a crispier French toast, opt for pan-frying; if you like a custard French toast, baking is the way to go.