What Flavor Is Squirt Soda?

You may have seen Squirt soda on the shelf at the supermarket or in the cold case at the mini-mart. While it may not have the popularity of Coca-Cola or Dr. Pepper, it's been a quirky fixture in the soft drink industry for more than 80 years. Squirt was the brainchild of a man named Herb Bishop in 1938 to fill the need for a slightly less sweet soda in the market. The original packaging included a small boy — a Lil' Squirt. Squirt has been around ever since, though it might have flown under the radar of many soda drinkers. Still, many may have a big question about Squirt — what exactly does it taste like?

According to the text on the can, the traditional version of Squirt is a "naturally flavored grapefruit soda." The caffeine-free beverage gets its flavor from less than one percent grapefruit juice concentrate. The same is true for Squirt's "Zero Sugar" version. Those looking for a slightly different twist can try Ruby Red Squirt, described as a "naturally flavored citrus and berry soda," presumably with citrus flavors close to the namesake style of grapefruit — plus berries. Drinkers should also note that this version comes with 65 milligrams of caffeine, unlike the original style.