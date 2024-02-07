Give Chicken Pot Pie A Tex-Mex Twist With Jalapeño Cheddar Cornbread

Everybody loves a bona fide comfort meal, and chicken pot pie is at the top of the classic dinner list. Hearty, simple, and flavorful, it's easy to see why it's a go-to. But even so, those flavors can get a bit too familiar over time. Instead of reaching for the store-bought pie crust and basic roast-chicken ingredients, why not opt for a cornbread-topped Tex-Mex spin on this beloved dinner? Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins has a southwest-inspired chicken pot pie that she describes as containing all things Tex-Mex, "except the tortillas," which are replaced with a spicy, cheesy cornbread topping.

The filling of this Tex-Mex chicken pot pie recipe is comprised of peppers, onions, black beans, and — of course — chicken. It's really that cakey cornbread crust, though, that ties it all together. Watkins forms a loose batter of basic yellow cornbread but takes it up a notch by adding shredded cheddar cheese, fresh chopped scallions, and sliced jalapeños. This hearty bread mixture adds sweetness and balance to the spicy filling and makes each slice a full meal in itself. Instead of a standard pie crust, which usually requires pre-baking before you can transfer the filling into the pie dish, this cornbread batter can be spread over the top of a cast iron skillet and placed directly into the oven, making this not just a delicious meal, but an easy one-pot dinner.