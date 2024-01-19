12 Pot Pie Recipes To Warm Up Your Winter

Savory pot pies are as old as Ancient Rome, though they really gained popularity in 16th-century Britain. First filled with game meats, it wasn't until the Elizabethan Era that pot pies became predominantly poultry-based, as we know and love them today.

America's love affair with pot pies is older than the country itself: Recipes for them appeared in the first American-written cookbook in 1769, filled with meat, chicken, or even fish. By the '50s, chicken pot pie had become a staple of American homes, and frozen pot pies like Marie Callender's became popular among housewives looking to put a quick and easy meal on the table. These days, home cooks have the option between making pot pies entirely from scratch and taking advantage of shortcuts. Using canned foods like canned chunk chicken, canned veggies, canned gravy, or canned soup makes pot pie a snap to put together, and store-bought crust really seals the deal — literally. If you want to make things easier, you can even opt for a wholly store-bought version of chicken pot pie.

That said, if you've got the time and inclination to bake up a truly gourmet pot pie, there are loads of options at your disposal. A homemade crust with a touch of lard proves flaky and flavorful, and upgrades ranging from a roasted veggie filling to a truffle topping make this homestyle classic a true delight. Looking to master pot pie at home? Look no further than these delicious recipes.