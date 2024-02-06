The Quick Tip For Baking With Underripe Bananas

People enjoy snacking on bananas at varied stages of ripeness, but it's more widely agreed that the best banana for baking is a very soft one with a healthy spotting of brown. However, in a pinch, if you need to make a classic banana bread recipe to bring to your neighbor's house, baking with the slightly green bundle of bananas that you bought at the grocery store yesterday may be your only option.

Baking with underripe bananas will change the consistency and flavor of your banana bread, cake, or muffins but there are a few tricks you can try to counteract the underripeness. During the ripening process, the starches in a banana turn to sugars, so the banana has a stronger banana flavor and becomes softer and sweeter. It's clear that an underripe banana is not as moist or sweet as its riper counterparts — they're also harder to mash. So, quick math tells us that our underripe banana needs some added moisture, flavor, and sweetener in the form of other ingredients, like a splash of milk, a spoonful of sugar, and a few extra spices. You will never get quite the same intensity of banana flavor, but this tip will help you take your baked goods from potentially dull and dry to full of fruity moisture.